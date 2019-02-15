The robot at school
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The robot at school

Seven-year-old Sam, who is being treated for leukaemia, gets to 'be' in the classroom with the help of a robot.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Feb 2019