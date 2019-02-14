The moment a journalist found British IS schoolgirl in Syria

Video

A journalist has described how he recognised the London accent of a veiled young woman in a Syrian refugee camp and realised who she was.

"I said 'you're a London girl aren't you?' She said 'I'm a Bethnal Green girl'... and then I knew."

Anthony Loyd from the Times newspaper told the Today programme: "She's an indoctrinated ISIS bride...who was lured and groomed."

"She was a fifteen-year-old schoolgirl who made a terrible mistake... and we must do our best to rehabilitate her amongst our own people."

Shamima Begum was one of three schoolgirls who left east London in 2015 to join the Islamic State group.