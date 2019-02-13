BBC confronts dogfighter after investigation

Media player
BBC confronts dogfighter about international trade in fighting dogs
Bulgarian Ivaylo Nikolov refused to discuss why he trades in animals used in illegal fights resulting in death and injury.
He had offered to sell BBC investigators a ‘match-ready’ dog, and been filmed discussing his trade.
13 Feb 2019
