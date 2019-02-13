Media player
The twins who have different dads
Alexandra and Calder are 19-month-old twins who have two different biological dads.
Their dads - Simon and Graeme Berney-Edwards - are one of a very small number of British couples who have chosen to fertilise one embryo each during IVF, and then have both implanted into a surrogate at the same time.
They explained how it worked.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
13 Feb 2019
