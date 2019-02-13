The twins who have different dads

Video

Alexandra and Calder are 19-month-old twins who have two different biological dads.

Their dads - Simon and Graeme Berney-Edwards - are one of a very small number of British couples who have chosen to fertilise one embryo each during IVF, and then have both implanted into a surrogate at the same time.

They explained how it worked.

