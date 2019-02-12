'We need regulator for news on tech giants'
Video

Cairncross review: Tech giants need news watchdog

Dame Frances Cairncross, who has led a review into the future of the UK news industry, says a watchdog should oversee tech giants Google and Facebook.

She says the regulator should ensure that news on the sites can be trusted.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Dame Frances also said the BBC should do more to help struggling local newspapers.

