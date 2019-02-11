Newborn baby rescued from storm drain
A newborn baby was rescued from a storm drain in the South African city of Durban after a three-hour operation.

The baby's crying was heard by a passer-by who alerted the emergency services.

Police are investigating how the infant girl came to be in the drain.

