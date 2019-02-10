'There needs to be a backstop arrangement'

Video

Prime Minister Theresa May is reported to be planning to ask MPs to give her more time to secure changes to her Brexit deal before a vote.

The prime minister is in talks with the EU to seek changes to the most controversial part of her deal, the Northern Irish backstop.

Housing and Communities Secretary James Brokenshire told the BBC's Andrew Marr that there needed to be a backstop arrangement in place to protect a "frictionless" border on the island of Ireland.