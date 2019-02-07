'Self-harm was made to sound poetic'

Video

Health Secretary Matt Hancock meeting the head of Instagram to talk about what social media companies should be doing to stop young people viewing images of suicide and self-harm.

Viktoria Venkatess, and Alisha Cowie, who is currently Miss England, both say they were encouraged to self-harm by images they viewed online.

