Stansted 15 activist: 'Relieved we're not going to prison'
Protesters who delayed flights and closed a runway after they broke into Stansted airport and attached themselves to a plane, have avoided immediate jail sentences.
They were demonstrating about a deportation flight heading to Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana.
Of the 15 protestors, 12 received community orders and three were handed suspended jail terms, under the charge of endangering the safety of an aerodrome.
06 Feb 2019
