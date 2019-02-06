Are the 'Stansted 15' terrorists?

Media player
Are the Stansted 15 being treated like terrorists?
Fifteen protesters who chained themselves to a plane to stop it deporting people to Africa have avoided immediate jail sentences.
Dubbed the Stansted 15, the group broke through a fence at the airport in a bid to reach the jet taking 60 people to Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone.
They were found guilty of endangering the safety of an aerodrome.
Three were given suspended jail terms and 12 received community orders at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The group has said they will appeal against their convictions.
06 Feb 2019
