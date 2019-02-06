Katie Price considers residential care for disabled son Harvey

Video

Katie Price has said she may have to move her disabled teenage son Harvey into residential care as her family finds it harder to cope.

The disability rights campaigner and mother-of-five told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that Harvey, who is 16, sometimes scares her other children.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.