'I'm trying to get on with my life'

Video

Appearing on the Victoria Derbyshire programme Katie Price talked about her the lows of the last year, including self-medicating and treatment at The Priory.

The reality TV star also spoke about her campaign to get online abuse made a criminal offence, and the affect of the media on her life.

