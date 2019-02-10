Video

After Codilia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, she started using beauty as a form of therapy, even becoming the "chemo celebrity" of the ward because of her elaborate outfits.

But the 41-year-old from Cheshire says there was one glaring problem she decided to fix.

"I found wigs to hide my baldness, but I couldn't find anything to hide the fact I didn't have eyelashes," she said.

Codilia says normal false eyelashes don't stick properly to hairless eyelids and don't work for patients who can't use strong glue due to weak immune systems - so she's designed her own.

"The eyelashes are just another way of giving people back their lives," she added.

This clip is originally from 5 Live's Emma Barnett programme on Thursday 31 January 2019.