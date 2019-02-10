'False lashes gave me my life back during cancer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Codilia designs false lashes for cancer patients.

After Codilia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, she started using beauty as a form of therapy, even becoming the "chemo celebrity" of the ward because of her elaborate outfits.

But the 41-year-old from Cheshire says there was one glaring problem she decided to fix.

"I found wigs to hide my baldness, but I couldn't find anything to hide the fact I didn't have eyelashes," she said.

Codilia says normal false eyelashes don't stick properly to hairless eyelids and don't work for patients who can't use strong glue due to weak immune systems - so she's designed her own.

"The eyelashes are just another way of giving people back their lives," she added.

This clip is originally from 5 Live's Emma Barnett programme on Thursday 31 January 2019.

  • 10 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'Make-up lessons remind me I'm a person'