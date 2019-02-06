The ex-diplomat budgie vlogger
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The defected diplomat turned budgie vlogger

Newsnight meets Syrian refugee Khaled al-Ayoubi who - since defecting from his diplomatic post - lives in South Yorkshire and vlogs about budgies.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 weekdays 22:30 or on iPlayer. Subscribe to the programme on YouTube or follow them on Twitter.

  • 06 Feb 2019