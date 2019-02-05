'Windrush delays affecting my metal health'

Video

A woman wrongly refused help from a Home Office compensation scheme set up for victims of the Windrush scandal says the experience is affecting her mental health - and family.

Willow Sims found herself in debt and facing eviction and deportation after wrongly losing her right to work, but her case has still not been resolved.

"It's affected my kids - my daughter's got exams coming up," she said. "I'm not providing my daughter with a stable environment at the moment."