Weekend weather forecast

UK weather: Sunshine and wintry showers expected at weekend
BBC weather presenter Stav Danaos says the heavy snow is clearing from southern England with the weekend expected to be bright and cold. Snow showers are expected to continue in northern and eastern Scotland and eastern England.
01 Feb 2019
