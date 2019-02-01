Jeremy Hardy's comedy highlights

Jeremy Hardy's highlights
Comedian Jeremy Hardy has died from cancer at the age of 57.

Hardy made a living off people laughing, with stories about everything from parenthood to politics.

The comedian made his name on the comedy circuit in the 1980s, and was a regular on BBC Radio 4 panel shows like The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Here are some of his highlights.

  • 01 Feb 2019
