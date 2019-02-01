Jeremy Hardy "inspired a whole generation"
Rory Bremner: Jeremy Hardy 'inspired a whole generation'

Tributes have been paid to comedian and Radio 4 panel show star Jeremy Hardy, following his death from cancer at the age of 57.

Impressionist Rory Bremner shared a flat with Hardy in London and worked with him on the BBC2 programme Now – Something Else.

Speaking to the BBC he said that Hardy was a "patron saint almost, he inspired a whole generation".

