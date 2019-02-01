Media player
Rory Bremner: Jeremy Hardy 'inspired a whole generation'
Tributes have been paid to comedian and Radio 4 panel show star Jeremy Hardy, following his death from cancer at the age of 57.
Impressionist Rory Bremner shared a flat with Hardy in London and worked with him on the BBC2 programme Now – Something Else.
Speaking to the BBC he said that Hardy was a "patron saint almost, he inspired a whole generation".
01 Feb 2019
