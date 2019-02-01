Snow scenes across the UK
UK weather: Snow causes disruption across the UK

Plenty of animals enjoyed the snow - but not everybody was pleased with the disruptive weather.

There were yellow warnings in place for snow and ice in parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Some people were stuck on the A30 on Thursday evening, with some having to abandon their cars overnight.

But others managed to make the most of the wintry conditions.

