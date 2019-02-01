'The baby had a frosty forehead'

Media player
Baby found in park 'had a frosty forehead'
A mother and son who found a baby girl in a park have described the moment they looked into the shopping bag she was left in.
Rima and Lvidijus Zvaliauskas said the baby looked like a newborn and had a frosty forehead.
01 Feb 2019
