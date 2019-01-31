UK weather: Travel warning for heavy snow

Media player
UK weather forecast: Travel warning for heavy snow
BBC weather presenter Chris Fawkes says heavy snow moving across England and Wales from the South West from Thursday afternoon is likely to cause disruption on the roads. About 5-10cm of snow is expected the south west of England and parts of Wales.
31 Jan 2019
