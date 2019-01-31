Knife crime prevention orders announced

Video

The new Knife Crime Prevention Orders could be issued by police to anyone aged 12 or over who is believed to often carry a blade.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the ASBO-style orders would give police more power to impose curfews, send young people caught with knives to educational courses and in some cases restrict their social media use to prevent rival disputes escalating rapidly.

When Mr Javid first announced plans for the orders last November, Justice Secretary David Gauke said they could "accelerate the criminalisation’ of young people".