Wintry showers and icy conditions hit UK
Stav Danoas says Wednesday's weather will be crisp, cold and icy in parts of the UK.
The Met Office has issued three yellow warnings for snow and ice and has predicted up to 10cm (4in) of snowfall in a few places.
30 Jan 2019
