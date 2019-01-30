Media player
Starting a new career in your 80s
For many people, retirement is a chance to finally take it easy and have a quiet life - but 82-year-old Hilary Forde-Chalkly says she got "bored to tears".
Having stopped working in her 60s, she's now back at it.
She's just graduated with a Masters in Creative Writing from Kingston University in London and is pursuing a career as an author.
Her husband Syd has even come out of retirement to help her.
30 Jan 2019
