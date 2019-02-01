Mindfulness in the snow

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow getting you down? Try mindfulness and science
Snow can make the everyday that little bit more stressful. But does that need to be the case?
Mindfulness is the psychological process of bringing your attention to the present moment, which one can develop through the practice of meditation and through other training.
Psychologist Angela Wright and acoustician Ed Clarke explain how both the colour and sound of snow can actually make it quite relaxing.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window