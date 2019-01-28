Media player
Feeding your baby: Six mums on the plan versus the reality
When you're feeding your baby, it can be an emotional and complicated time.
BBC Woman’s Hour has joined forces with BBC Radio Sheffield for a special series of programmes this week looking at how women are feeding their babies and how this makes them feel.
In the video, six mothers share their experiences.
28 Jan 2019
