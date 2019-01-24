Media player
Jack Shepherd interview: Sister condemns speedboat killer's 'arrogance'
The family of Charlotte Brown, who died in a speedboat crash on the Thames, have hit out at her killer after he appeared on TV in Georgia.
Jack Shepherd handed himself in to police in the former Soviet state on Wednesday after months on the run.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Charlotte Brown's sister Katie said he had shown "unbelievable arrogance" in his TV comments and her family felt "increasingly angry" about it.
24 Jan 2019
