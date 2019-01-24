Media player
Police IT system 'pushed us to the edge'
A police IT system is "unfit for purpose" and causing some criminals to escape justice, officers have told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
Nine forces in England and Wales use Athena, which officers say it regularly crashes and is overly complicated.
Its developers, Northgate Public Services, apologised for problems "in small areas", which it was fixing.
