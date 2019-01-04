Video

An "X-ray" body scanner to detect drugs in prison has been installed at Leeds jail as part of a £10m government pledge to reduce drug-fuelled violence in the UK's 10 most affected prisons.

The 10 prisons are Hull, Humber, Isis, Leeds, Lindholme, Moorland, Nottingham, Ranby, Wealstun and Wormwood Scrubs.

The BBC's Danny Shaw tried out the new scanner, which caught an inmate smuggling drugs on its first day in use.