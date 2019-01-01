London counts down to new year fireworks

Media player
New Year 2019: London counts down to firework display
An estimated 100,000 people gathered on the banks of the River Thames in London to count down to the new year.
Fireworks got 2019 off to a bang as Big Ben's customary bongs marked midnight.
01 Jan 2019
