The Queen's Christmas message 2018: In full
The Queen has said the Christian message of "peace on earth and goodwill to all" is "needed as much as ever", in her Christmas Day broadcast.
She also emphasised the importance of people with opposing views treating each other respectfully.
Her message comes as Parliament remains divided over Theresa May's Brexit deal, as the UK prepares to leave the EU in March.
However, as head of state, the Queen is publicly neutral on political matters.
25 Dec 2018
