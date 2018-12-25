'I like Meghan... she wears elegant dresses'

Video

Three sisters, who were waiting to see the royal family as they arrived at church, spoke to the BBC about what they liked about the royals.

Members of the royal family attend church in Sandringham in Norfolk before The Queen's Christmas Message is broadcast at 3pm.

The Duchess of Sussex will be spending her first Christmas as a member of the royal family; she was the first non-married partner to be invited to Sandringham last year, now she is due to give birth to a royal baby in the spring.