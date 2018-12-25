Christmas Day swimmers brave the Serpentine
Swimmers in Hyde Park's Serpentine compete on Christmas Day

Members of Hyde Park's Serpentine Swimming Club have taken part in the annual Peter Pan Cup on Christmas Day.

This year's race - which organisers said involved between 80 and 90 people - was won by Sakura Adams, 36, from London, who described her victory as "absolutely amazing".

The competition acquired its name in 1903 when JM Barrie, who wrote Peter Pan, was a member of the swimming club and competed in the Christmas event.

