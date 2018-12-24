'We're feeling completely violated'

Media player
Gatwick drone arrest couple: 'Feeling completely violated'
Elaine Kirk, 54, and Paul Gait, 47, were questioned over the drone chaos at Gatwick Airport but released without charge.
The couple say they are now receiving medical care for their emotional distress.
24 Dec 2018
