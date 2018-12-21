The worst rail line in the UK?

Media player
Ormskirk Preston line: worst rail service in UK?
A third of train services running on a line between two towns in the north west of England have been cancelled since May.
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham says Northern Rail should be stripped of its franchise, unless it improves.
21 Dec 2018
