Christmas number one is 'mind blowing'
Charity sausage roll song reaches Christmas Number one

YouTube star LadBaby has described his surprise at beating both Ariana Grande and Ava Max to the Christmas number one spot.

LadBaby is the alter-ego of Nottingham's Mark Hoyle, who found fame posting videos about his parenting journey on social media.

His song, We Built this City On Sausage Rolls, is a parody of the 1985 Starship song. Proceeds from the song are going to food banks around the UK.

  • 21 Dec 2018
