The community hero helping refugees

A Northumbria University lecturer has become the pillar of her community by helping refugee families.

Rola Naebs started supporting families in 2012 and to recognise her efforts she has been nominated as one of the BBC's Angels of the North.

To celebrate the Angel of the North's 20th anniversary, the BBC asked people to nominate those in their communities who go out of their way to do things for other people and selflessly give their time and energy.