'I remember the smell and the silence'
Video

Lockerbie: 'I remember the smell and the silence'

On 21 December 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York exploded 38 minutes after take-off over the Scottish town of Lockerbie.

The 259 people on board were killed, along with 11 people on the ground.

Newsnight's Kirsty Wark, who was a reporter at the time, was among the first journalists to arrive at the scene.

  • 21 Dec 2018