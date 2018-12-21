Media player
Gatwick shutdown: Is this the drone which caused the chaos?
Gatwick airport, the UK's second busiest airport, is still experiencing delays and cancellations after a drone appeared in airspace on Thursday.
The drone operator is still at large and police have said it is possible they are an environmental activist.
This footage, recorded at Gatwick, appears to show a flying object in the airspace.
21 Dec 2018
