Prue Leith: Tips for the perfect Christmas dinner
Celebrity chef and broadcaster Prue Leith has five festive tips for a delicious, stress-free Christmas.
Watch the video to find out her handy advice, including how to make your guests love Brussels sprouts!
Prue Leith will be on Woman's Hour's Christmas Day programme. You can listen on BBC Radio 4 at 10am or via BBC Sounds or the Woman's Hour website.
21 Dec 2018
