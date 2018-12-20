How a drone closed Gatwick airport
How did a drone bring Gatwick airport to a standstill?

A drone has invaded the airspace of one of the UK's busiest airports, Gatwick.

The airport said 110,000 passengers on 760 flights were due to fly on Thursday.

Police are still hunting for the drone operator after a second device was reported just before 07:00 GMT.

