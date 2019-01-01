Making quilts for children in care

Video

Going into foster care is a traumatic experience. A group of friends in Kent have been making quilts for children entering care for 25 years. The idea is that they have something of their own to cherish, and to comfort them.

Terrance Gilbert, who runs the charity Helping Hands says: "there are so many sad stories connected to these children that you really get very touched by it and it just makes you want to make more and more."

For Katie, who was taken into care at 13 months old, her quilt is a reminder of a special picnic - the last time she was together with her siblings.