Struggling with universal credit in Hartlepool
Universal credit was designed to simplify the benefits system, but its introduction has seen some people worse off, and some have had difficulty claiming their money.
Hartlepool is home to some of those who have faced the most difficulties with the new system.
Read More: What is universal credit?
20 Dec 2018
