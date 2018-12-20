Struggling with universal credit in Hartlepool
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Struggling with universal credit in Hartlepool

Universal credit was designed to simplify the benefits system, but its introduction has seen some people worse off, and some have had difficulty claiming their money.

Hartlepool is home to some of those who have faced the most difficulties with the new system.

Read More: What is universal credit?

  • 20 Dec 2018
Go to next video: What's the problem with universal credit?