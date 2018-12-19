The mothers learning the signs of radicalisation

Video

A new scheme, funded by the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme, is teaching mothers the signs of radicalisation to help them safeguard their children.

Those attending volunteer to do so - they have not been referred and it is not in response to any particular threat.

Shabnam Mahmood has been to meet those taking part in Bradford, for the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

