'I don't want to do Christmas at all'
Video

Simon Thomas: Coping with grief at Christmas

Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas's wife Gemma died from acute myeloid leukaemia days before last year's Christmas.

This year, to help cope with his grief over the holiday period, Simon's meeting with Joe who also lost his wife to blood cancer.

Simon shared with BBC Breakfast what it's been like for his family and the hope his son gives him.

  • 18 Dec 2018
