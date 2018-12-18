Media player
Matthew Hedges: ‘Mental scars will affect me for years’
The British academic jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is still suffering despite his release.
Speaking to Anna Foster, Matthew Hedges, who was pardoned and freed in November, said it was affecting his life every day, and will do “for years to come”.
His wife Daniela Tejada told 5 Live that she “still has nightmares pretty much every night”.
This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 18 December 2018.
18 Dec 2018
