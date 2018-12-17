Stansted protesters: Jail 'a scary thought'

Video

Fifteen protesters who locked themselves around a deportation plane at Stansted Airport have told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme their protest was peaceful.

The group have been convicted of an aviation offence, and could face jail time.

The jet had been chartered by the Home Office to take people from UK detention centres to Africa on 28 March 2017.

