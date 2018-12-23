Finding love after bereavement
Clare knitted and raised thousands, now she's in love

When she started knitting after her bereavement, Clare didn’t realise it would raise thousands for charity, win her awards and national recognition – and help her find love again.

Video journalist: Jack Suddaby

  • 23 Dec 2018
