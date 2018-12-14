'I joined the far-right at 15'

Video

The number of people referred to the UK's terrorism-prevention programme over concerns related to extreme right-wing activity jumped by 36% in 2017/18.

'John' became involved with far-right groups as a teenager, sharing anti-Muslim propaganda on social media. He was referred to Prevent by a college teacher and is now working to help people at risk of radicalisation.

Producer: Suneil Asar for BBC Asian Network. Reporter: Shabnam Mahmood.