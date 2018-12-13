'I've been homeless for four years'

Media player
Aidan says he cannot afford to pay rent and is homeless.
The charity Centrepoint says an increasing number of young people are stuck living in hostels or sofa surfing because they cannot afford to rent.
Aidan says he has been homeless for four years.
Video Journalist: Shamaan Freeman-Powell
13 Dec 2018
